The won­derful, remo­te Nord­aus­t­land! „Remo­te“ is a rela­ti­ve term of cour­se. But in the eyes of someone who star­ted dis­co­ve­ring Spits­ber­gen by hiking from the sett­le­ments, it is kind of the dark side of the moon (and we did stretch the boun­da­ries pret­ty far back then).

So the­re we were. In Wahl­enberg­fjord. At Idun­nes­et, to be pre­cise. A love­ly hike with gre­at views of the inland ice.

Gyl­dé­nøya­ne did not turn out to be a polar bear para­di­se this time as on pre­vious occa­si­ons. Would have been too good, I guess. Curr­ent­ly the beasts just don’t want to show up. Well, we’ve still got time.

In Pal­an­der­buk­ta, we star­ted a hike in the polar desert, but retur­ned soon becau­se the wind was real­ly start­ing to blow quite hard.

Gal­lery – Wahl­enberg­fjord: Idun­nes­et & Pal­an­der­buk­ta – 16th Sep­tem­ber 2024

