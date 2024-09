Again, it is fog­gy in Hin­lo­pen Strait. It was just enough to visit the wal­ru­ses on Wahl­ber­gøya. And they were in pret­ty good mood 🙂

Then – fog, fog. We didn’t see the sky again until we rea­ched Murch­ison­fjord in the evening. Full moon abo­ve the moun­ta­ins. The nights are get­ting dar­ker and dar­ker now.

A night at anchor in Wea­sel­buk­ta is some­thing quite spe­cial in its­elf. And so is a hike on Nord­aus­t­land, name­ly Roald­top­pen in this case.

Now we have set cour­se for mof­fen. In thick fog …

Gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait: Wahl­ber­gøya, Murch­ison­fjord – 17th/18th Sep­tem­ber 2024

