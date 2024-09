In Wors­ley­ham­na in Lief­defjord we had a look at Vil­la Oxford, a real Nøis hut from the 1920s. And we made a love­ly litt­le hike to the coast of Wood­fjord. On the way we found a memo­ri­al for Frank Wors­ley (Shackleton’s cap­tain on Endu­rance), which I had somehow never seen befo­re. Who may have put it the­re? Pro­ba­b­ly the expe­di­ti­on of Geor­ge Bin­ney from Oxford in 1924, I sup­po­se.

We made a loop into Mus­ham­na. Ever­y­thing fur­ther north – pos­si­bly polar bears, cer­tain­ly the Rit­ter hut at Gråhu­ken – remain­ed pret­ty much hid­den behind low clouds and rain.

Gal­lery – Wors­ley­ham­na, 15th Sep­tem­ber 2024

