The SAR (search and res­cue) ope­ra­ti­on for the motor sai­ling yacht Kob­ben is dis­con­tin­ued wit­hout result, and it appears more than likely that the boat met a tra­gic end at sea.

The miss­ing yacht Kob­ben in main­land Nor­way (pho­to­grapher unknown).

Kob­ben left north Nor­way on Fri­day, Sep­tem­ber 13, with cour­se for Lon­gye­ar­by­en, but the boat never arri­ved. After depar­tu­re, the­re was no fur­ther cont­act that could give an indi­ca­ti­on about the whe­re­a­bouts or fate of the boat. The crew was one man, a Nor­we­gi­an of +70 years who is said to have had con­sidera­ble regio­nal sai­ling expe­ri­ence.

Kob­ben did not have an AIS sys­tem that could have sent a posi­ti­on by radio signals. The lack of any infor­ma­ti­on made the who­le Barents Sea from main­land Nor­way to Lon­gye­ar­by­en inclu­ding south Spits­ber­gen an area that SAR forces had to work their way through, which was done with heli­c­op­ters, fixed-wing air­craft and ships. But now the search is dis­con­tin­ued, Kob­ben is still miss­ing and the­re is litt­le hope for her bra­ve sin­gle-han­ded sail­or.

The wea­ther has been quite stor­my in the rele­vant area and peri­od of time.