North Nor­way under sail! We have got a full week ahead of us on good ol’ Anti­gua, focus­sing on the Kvæn­an­gen area around Skjer­vøy, hoping for wha­les and nor­t­hern lights.

Pho­to gal­lery Trom­sø – 04th Novem­ber 2024

Trom­sø is always worth a visit, with its inte­res­t­ing muse­ums and this – for north Nor­we­gi­an stan­dards – big city is gene­ral­ly char­ming. As long as you don’t mind a piz­za to be more expen­si­ve than 20 Euro, that is.

And may­be we should have spent some more money on wea­ther. The fore­cast is mixed, to put it mild­ly. North Nor­way in Novem­ber …