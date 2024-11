And off we went. On the first evening we went to Len­an­gen, a very small port (“port” is a big word …) on the west side of the Lyn­gen Alps. We didn’t spend too much time the­re, though; we were on the move again alre­a­dy during break­fast time – and found our first Orcas soon after depar­tu­re. Ama­zing!

Luck remain­ed on our side with a love­ly sight­ing of Fin wha­les as soon as we had rea­ched the Kvæn­an­gen area.

Pho­to gal­lery Trom­sø, Len­gan­gen & Kvæn­an­gen – 04th/05th Novem­ber 2024

