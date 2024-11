We had spent the night in Skjer­vøy, the litt­le metro­po­lis (well, almost 2000 inha­bi­tants) of Kvæn­an­gen. The port whe­re the famous Fram rea­ched civi­li­sa­ti­on again after the legen­da­ry ice drift across the Arc­tic Oce­an in 1893-96.

We don’t tra­vel on that level 🙂 but nevert­hel­ess it was adven­tur­ous here and today, with wind and wea­ther and ple­nty of orcas and other wha­les!

Pho­toa gal­lery Skjer­vøy & Kvæn­an­gen – 05th/06th Novem­ber 2024

