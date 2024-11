During the mor­ning we were still in Skjer­vøy and went on a litt­le tour up to one of the moun­ta­ins near the town. The­re we had a nice view over the bay and sur­roun­dings.

Pho­to gal­lery Skjer­vøy – 09th Novem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

In the ear­ly after­noon the wind wea­k­en­ed and we set off towards Ham­nes, a litt­le fishing vil­la­ge on the island Uløy. Ano­ther kind of wind picked up but this time it was the solar wind and soon we could enjoy the nor­t­hern lights. Awe­so­me after days only with clouds, storm and rain. The sky was not real­ly clear and clouds came and went but this made the sce­n­ery even more magi­cal.

If you want to read more about nor­t­hern lights, the­re is a lot of infor­ma­ti­on on my web­site here.

It tur­ned out to be a long evening … 😀

Pho­to gal­lery Ham­nes – 09th Novem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.