And again the­re is a strong low pres­su­re on the way to nor­t­hern Nor­way. To avo­id strong winds and big waves, we retrea­ted deep into Lyn­gen­fjord, to Mann­da­len. An inte­res­t­ing place, mee­ting place of cul­tures and eth­nic groups: Kvens, Sami and eth­nic Nor­we­gi­ans have lived here tog­e­ther for cen­tu­ries, often as a fri­end­ly neigh­bour­hood, some­ti­mes less so. The­re is a very inte­res­t­ing cul­tu­ral centre/museum in Mann­da­len dedi­ca­ted to the Samí peo­p­le, “Sen­ter for nor­dis­ke folk”. Of cour­se we went the­re.

Later we fil­led the dark part of the day with lec­tures and some on board cine­ma.

Pho­to gal­lery Mann­da­len (1) – 13th Novem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

A strong low pres­su­re like the cur­rent one needs two days to move trough, so we spent yet ano­ther day in Mann­da­len with snow fal­ling the who­le day. We stret­ched our legs in the mor­ning with some day­light and con­tin­ued with our lec­tu­re series in the after­noon.

Pho­to gal­lery Mann­da­len (2) – 14th Novem­ber 2024

