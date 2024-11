Wai­ting the wea­ther out in Mann­da­len tur­ned out to be a good thing. Well, Mann­da­len was in its­elf more than just worth a visit any­way, but now we have Kvæn­an­gen in reason­ab­ly calm con­di­ti­ons. A bit of swell, but almost no wind.

What can I say? It didn’t take more than half an hour until we saw the first orcas. Not much later fol­lo­wed some Fin wha­les. And then hump­back wha­les. Many of them. Stun­ning. What a day! Just have a look at the pic­tures. It went on for hours, whe­re­ver we went.

In the evening we went along in Rein­fjord. „Evening“, howe­ver, is a rela­ti­ve term here now. Sun­set is at 13:08 hrs …

Pho­to gal­lery Kvæn­an­gen (1) – 15th Novem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

And we con­tin­ued with the wha­les on Satur­day. Wha­les are the focus of this voya­ge, and I would say we are doing well … the wea­ther is not of the grea­test sort and some more light would do, but wel­co­me to north Nor­way in mid Novem­ber 🐳 😀

Pho­to gal­lery Kvæn­an­gen (2) – 16th Novem­ber 2024

