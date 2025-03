A week in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, part 1: The sun fes­ti­val

It’s alre­a­dy been a week. On the 8th of March, peo­p­le gather at the stairs of the old hos­pi­tal, clo­se to Sval­bard church, as the first rays of sun­light reach Lon­gye­ar­by­en – for the first time sin­ce the begin­ning of Octo­ber! Of cour­se the­re are pro­per cele­bra­ti­ons. A bit more about that and more pic­tures can also be found on the new page about the loca­ti­on of the event, the old hos­pi­tal stair­ca­se.

