In this glo­rious wea­ther we just had to go, and one area we always like to visit is the east coast of Spits­ber­gen, here Mohn­buk­ta. Crisp -20 degrees, blue sky, blue-green ice … mar­vell­ous!

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

One more reason for a tour is, of cour­se, when you have a nice visi­tor. In this case, we were joi­n­ed by Ser­ge, who I’m sure some of you will remem­ber fondly as the cap­tain of SV Anti­gua in recent years. I am all the more plea­sed that Ser­ge will remain with us even wit­hout Anti­gua: as cap­tain, he will also accom­pa­ny seve­ral of our trips on SV Mean­der in sum­mer 2025! 😃👍