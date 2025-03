A win­dy ride Satur­day after­noon in Advent­da­len.

Wea­ther is always good, you always have some. Lon­gye­ar­by­en often has a lot of it, and the last few days have been no excep­ti­on. During the night from Thurs­day to Fri­day, the­re was a seve­re storm over parts of Spits­ber­gen, which cau­sed con­sidera­ble dama­ge to the tem­po­ra­ry faci­li­ties in the field.

On Satur­day evening, the flight from Oslo to Lon­gye­ar­by­en was can­cel­led, and the night was so stor­my that it was dif­fi­cult or impos­si­ble to get from A to B, even within the town. Ava­lan­che-expo­sed are­as were clo­sed by the Sys­sel­mes­ter.

Sun­day mor­ning in Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

Under such con­di­ti­ons it is bet­ter to work on new edi­ti­ons of books and other pro­jects. The­re are curr­ent­ly visi­ble results in the ‘This page should be more beau­tiful’ sec­tion: Seve­ral pages have been enhan­ced with maps, pho­to gal­le­ries and pos­si­bly text. It’s worth taking a vir­tu­al look at the pla­ne wreck at Kapp Bor­then (the pla­ne from the war), Svens­khu­set at Kapp Thord­sen (the ‘ghost house’) or the old trapper’s hut on Lågøya. Enjoy!