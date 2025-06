The mara­thon has long been a major sport­ing event in the calen­dar of Longyearbyen’s spor­ty inha­bi­tants. And not just for them, as fans also tra­vel from far and wide to take part in the world’s nor­t­hern­most mara­thon. This year’s race took place on Satur­day and, in addi­ti­on to the full distance, the­re was also a half mara­thon, the Spits­ber­gen Mile (10 kilo­me­t­res) and short distances for child­ren (‘mini mara­thon’).

Start of the Spits­ber­gen Mara­thon 2025 on Satur­day mor­ning.

Britain’s Sebas­ti­an Antho­ny won the full distance in a supe­ri­or 2:34:06, bea­ting the local record that had stood for 22 years by no less than nine minu­tes.

The event ran wit­hout inci­dent in good wea­ther. The orga­nisers, the local sports club Sval­bard Turn, said that they had hoped for slight­ly hig­her num­bers of par­ti­ci­pan­ts and spec­ta­tors. If you want to take part next time, you can find out more at Spitsbergenmarathon.no.