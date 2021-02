The “arctic Wednesday” continued: online presentation about the Mosaic expedition, 3 March

The series of 6 arctic online presentations in the series “The Arctic Wednesday” that Birgit Lutz and I have started is over – but this is not the end of the Arctic Wednesday. It has been just too good to stop it now.

The presentations will be held in German.

The research icebreaker Polarstern during the Mosaic expedition:

Presentation in the series “Arctic Wednesday” on 3 March.

Birgit and I are, however, not the only ones who have got some stories to tell. On 3 March, Udo Zöphel will talk about his experiences as a polar bear guard for scientists during several arctic winter months as a member of the Mosaic expedition, drifting with the icebreaker Polarstern with the ice across the Arctic Ocean. Click here for more information about the presentation (the link will open a German page, but the presentation will also be held in German).

After a little break, Birgit and I will come up with several more dates in March. We will present the new dates on 03 March. See you then! 🙂