Local tour operators: 65 % loss, support to come soon

Local tour operators in Longyearbyen have to deal with losses of 65 % in average due to corona. For some, the last year has been a total loss, some companies and individuals would be happy to have a remaining turnover of 35 %. Others have some bookings by tourists coming from mainland Norway, but also these don’t come in numbers comparable to previous years. There is no international tourism due to the current travel restrictions. It remains to be seen when things really get better.

Winter tourism in Spitsbergen:

will largey be a loss this year – again.

At least, local tour operators can now expect 40 million kroner (3.9 million Euro) as public support support from Oslo. It is too early to say if all companies will survive the current crisis even considering this new financial aid. The upcoming winter season, normally peaking in March and April, will mostly not happen this year.