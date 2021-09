Krossfjord – 30th August 2021

After a cou­p­le of days in Lon­gye­ar­by­en – too short, as always – we are now on the move again. This time, we have set sail on SV Anti­gua. Final­ly! It has been far too long sin­ce the last time. We are out now for 11 days with an inter­na­tio­nal group.

Actual­ly, I thought to slow down a bit with the blog but I can’t help but send a small hand­full of pic­tures after a day as beau­ti­ful as this first full one out here! From the first steps ashore in Signe­ham­na it was not far to our first polar bear, some­thing we didn’t real­ly expect in Krossfjord, but well, you can meet them any­whe­re and at any time, as simp­le as that.

Lil­lie­höök­breen is a dra­ma­ti­cal­ly sad view now in 2021. Sin­ce 1906, it has lost some­thing near 50 % of its ice volu­me! A drastic examp­le of the chan­ges that are now hap­pe­ning in the Arc­tic. Nevertheless, still a stun­nin­gly beau­ti­ful place. We have to ack­now­ledge one aspect while we may still enjoy the other.

