31st August / 01st Sep­tem­ber 2021 − A lovely, even part­ly sun­ny morning in nor­thwest Spits­ber­gen. We land with ease at Smee­ren­burg, which is gre­at, not only becau­se of the remains of the famous wha­ling sta­ti­on, a group of wal­ru­ses and the grand sce­ne­ry, but also becau­se we have Ben with us, who was invol­ved in the exca­va­tions about 40 years ago! Later we got to see some of his ori­gi­nal pho­tos.

We made yet ano­t­her short stop in the nor­thwest and then grab­bed the oppor­tu­ni­ty to get fur­ther east and into Woodfjord, whe­re we had a rather grey 01 Sep­tem­ber.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.