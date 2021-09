Exact­ly today was our chan­ce for a dash fur­ther east, into nort­hern Hin­lo­pen Strait.

Some days just turn out bet­ter than you could have plan­ned them or even wis­hed for. Wha­les befo­re bre­ak­fast! Two Blue wha­les, and one of them was even showing the flu­ke several times! A polar bear during the morning, and later the migh­ty cliffs of Alkef­jel­let. Not too many Brunich’s guil­lemots left at this time of year, the­re are more Kit­ty­wa­kes than guil­lemots. Still a lot of life, and even without birds, it would be an impres­si­ve place, after all.

Later we got our chan­ce to get an impres­si­on of the polar desert land­s­cape of Nord­aus­t­land, and we finis­hed the day by cele­bra­ting the cros­sing of the 80th par­al­lel (the third out of four in this trip, to be pre­cise).

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.