A won­der­ful day on Spitsbergen’s north coast, with class 1 wea­ther, calm and lar­ge­ly sun­ny 🙂 we star­ted with a lovely litt­le walk in Ves­le Raudfjord and later came a lot of ice, sce­ne­ry, wea­ther and wild­life in Raudfjord (not Ves­le).

