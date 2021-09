The pas­sa­ge from Kongsfjord to Isfjord was, well, a moving expe­ri­ence. It does not hap­pen every day that we start a pas­sa­ge and return becau­se we just can’t advan­ce against wind and waves.

A day later it was much bet­ter. Still some qui­te hea­vy well in outer Isfjord, but soon we were along­side in Bar­ents­burg. And not much later in the bar, enjoy­ing a beer.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!