We star­ted the day in Van Mijen­fjord, again with bril­li­ant sunshi­ne. Lar­ge parts of the fjord are still fro­zen solid, and we spent qui­te some time mar­vel­ling at the ice edge.

SV Mean­der at the ice edge in Van Mijen­fjord.

The after­noon brought a lovely pas­sa­ge under sail up north to Isfjord, whe­re we were gree­ted by a polar bear soon after reaching the ancho­ring posi­ti­on.

Polar bear in Ymer­buk­ta.

Pho­to gal­le­ry Bellsund-Isfjord

