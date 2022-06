We are back to the nor­thwest cor­ner of Spits­ber­gen. And the wea­ther is inde­ed still on our side. It is most­ly calm and sun­ny, just occa­sio­nal­ly a very light bree­ze and some clouds, which is a good thing.

We visi­ted litt­le auks and the migh­ty gla­cier in Fuglefjord, a place of stun­ning beau­ty. The­re was so much ice drif­ting in the fjord that the­re was no chan­ce of get­ting near the gla­cier. The beau­ti­ful impres­si­ons keep com­ing with high fre­quen­cy. So it was a good thing just to anchor in the late after­noon, let things calm down, and mar­vel at the beau­ty of the land­s­cape sur­roun­ding us.

Gal­le­ry – Nor­thwest Spits­ber­gen – 03rd June 2022

