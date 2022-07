Ever­y­bo­dy was hap­py to see some sun again final­ly, at Sveab­reen.

And ever­y­bo­dy was even more hap­py to wel­co­me some more peop­le on board in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Espe­cial­ly tho­se who came on board. They should have come almost a week ago! Well, bet­ter late than never – wel­co­me onboard!

It took some more time until ever­ything and ever­y­bo­dy were in place. We made good use of the time with a choice of hikes in the vicini­ty of Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Below some impres­si­ons from our excur­si­on into Advent­da­len.

Gal­le­ry Sveab­reen & Advent­da­len, 14th/15th July 2022

