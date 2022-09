After an evening visit to Borebuk­ta, we said good­bye to Isfjord and to civi­li­sa­ti­on for a while.

In the morning, we reached Prins Karls For­land just in time for some lovely and very atmo­s­phe­ric hikes. The after­noon saw us in Engelskbuk­ta.

The wea­ther is now in autumn mode. Grey rather than gold, and the­re is qui­te a bit of wind in the area.

Gal­le­ry – For­landsund – 11th Sep­tem­ber 2022

