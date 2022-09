With a litt­le autumn storm around the cor­ner, it was good to get into Kongsfjord whe­re we could enjoy a plea­sant morning in Ny-Åle­sund. In the after­noon, we went out on Ger­døya, one of the small islands in Kongsfjord, all of which are litt­le pearls of natu­re (see Jutt­ahol­men, Sig­rid­hol­men and Obser­vasjons­hol­men); initi­al­ly it see­med like ever­ything would soon disap­pe­ar in fog and snow, but it clea­red up again and it got actual­ly very beau­ti­ful.

Gal­le­ry – Kongsfjord – 12th Sep­tem­ber 2022

