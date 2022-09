We were qui­te curious what the day would bring – a hea­vy autumn storm that we would have to sit out on board, ancho­red some­whe­re shel­te­red? No, it actual­ly tur­ned out to be beau­ti­ful, with a lovely hike on Blom­strand­hal­vøya, to the old marb­le mine of Ny London/Marble Island.

It was actual­ly still qui­te win­dy in Krossfjord, but in Tinay­re­buk­ta we found not only shel­ter, but also ama­zing sce­ne­ry and fan­tastic evening light.

Kongsfjord & Krossfjord – 13th Sep­tem­ber 2022

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!