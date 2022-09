The wind had decre­a­sed last night, so we could make the pas­sa­ge up north to the nor­thwest cor­ner of Spits­ber­gen. And then, the wea­ther show­ed its friend­ly side. A lot of north pole histo­ry in Virgo­ham­na. Wal­ru­ses, wha­ling histo­ry, and gre­at sce­ne­ry on Ams­ter­damøya. A lot of snow.

The migh­ty Fuglefjord roun­ded the day off for us.

Gal­le­ry – Nor­thwest Spits­ber­gen – 14th Sep­tem­ber 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!