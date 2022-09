The wea­ther stay­ed on our side, so we could make a move far to the east and into Hin­lo­pen Strait, whe­re we spent the day in Murchi­son­fjord. With some good hiking in Kinn­vi­ka and a litt­le pil­grimage on Kros­søya, whe­re one of only two ori­gi­nal Pomor cros­ses is still stan­ding.





Gal­le­ry – Murchi­son­fjord – 15th Sep­tem­ber 2022

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!