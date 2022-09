Ano­t­her day in Hin­lo­pen, today in the beau­ti­ful Lomfjord (Pano), which pre­sen­ted its­elf in win­ter mode. A gre­at hike on a litt­le moun­tain, with ama­zing views of the grand sce­ne­ry around us. With rein­de­er and ptar­mi­gans.

And … a polar bear fami­ly! Later, at ano­t­her place in the fjord. A beau­ti­ful, peace­ful obser­va­ti­on, a bit distant, but good views with bino­cu­lars.

Gal­le­ry – Lomfjord – 16th Sep­tem­ber 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!