Horn­bæk­pol­len is one of Spitsbergen’s most beau­ti­ful ancho­ra­ges, espe­cial­ly when the day starts with sun­light on the sur­roun­ding moun­tain tops.

The migh­ty Mona­co­breen pre­sen­ted its­elf from its most friend­ly side today, with unbe­liev­a­b­ly beau­ti­ful light and an ama­zing amount of gla­cier ice drif­ting in the fjord. It is hard­ly pos­si­ble to for­get the beau­ti­ful hours that we spent the­re.

Then it was time to move on. The next autumn storm was on the way.

Gal­le­ry – Lief­defjord – 18th Sep­tem­ber 2022

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!