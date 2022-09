We had reached For­landsund just in time befo­re things beca­me deci­ded­ly unplea­sant at sea. We were gree­ted by white-bea­ked dol­phins and the migh­ty Dah­l­breen.

It star­ted to blow also in St. Jonsfjord, but we mana­ged to do a lovely after­noon hike with a stun­ning view on the sur­roun­ding gla­ciers.

Gal­le­ry – For­landsund – St. Jonsfjord – 19th Sep­tem­ber 2022

