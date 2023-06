One last excur­si­on into the arc­tic tun­dra, in the wide coas­tal plains of For­lands­und. Enough snow to get the snow shoes out and enough snow-free land to go for a hike, wha­te­ver you wan­ted. Wide views, arc­tic silence. Love­ly grey phalar­opes at the beach.

Hea­ving anchor and sai­ling away from the anchor site was real­ly sai­ling at its best. No engi­ne invol­ved. Like in the old days. Back then, a stan­dard pro­ce­du­re to to the lack of alter­na­ti­ves; nowa­days a rare expe­ri­ence. More and more sails went up until we made 8 knots and more, down For­lands­und and a few miles into Isfjord whe­re the wind final­ly left us. A beau­tiful expe­ri­ence!

In the evening we went along­side in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. We were not the only ones, Mean­der was alre­a­dy the­re, Rem­brandt van Rijn fol­lo­wed soon … almost a fami­ly mee­ting. Plus seve­ral big­ger ships at the main pier and at anchor. Spi­rits were high, we could cele­bra­te beau­tiful days that we had enjoy­ed tog­e­ther. The wea­ther was obvious­ly a major fac­tor, but also thanks to all the peo­p­le who made their con­tri­bu­ti­on of one or the other kind, working whe­re­ver on the ship and on land, and tho­se who joi­n­ed us with good spi­rits and deep inte­rest in and love for Spitsbergen’s arc­tic natu­re. Thank you so very much, and see you again soon!

Gal­lery: For­lands­und – Lon­gye­ar­by­en 07th june 2023

