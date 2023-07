We left Lon­gye­ar­by­en on Satur­day with SV Mean­der. It was a bit of a fog­gy start, but within less than one hour of sai­ling we had the first wild­life high­light in shape of a pod of Belugas.

The fog was gone on Sun­day mor­ning and the sun came out, much to our delight and to the delight of some mos­qui­toes that live in Dick­son­fjord. Thank­ful­ly the­re were not too aggres­si­ve.

Wide, green tun­dra and beau­tiful views of the colourful land­scape of Dick­son­fjord. What a start!

In the after­noon, we sai­led to the huge gla­cier in Bore­buk­ta. Stun­ning wea­ther, stun­ning sce­n­ery, and ice, ice, ice …

Gal­lery – Isfjord, 01st-02nd July 2023

