Also this day didn’t work out quite as plan­ned. Thick fog all over the place, it just didn’t make sen­se to crui­se towards Brås­vell­breen. We rather made use of the time to make some mile the way we have to sail any­way, to the south. At some stage, we just have to make the­se miles.

I wouldn’t have pla­ced a bet on it, but actual­ly, we still found the oppor­tu­ni­ty to make not only one landing on this day, but two. Not the lon­gest hikes ever, but two inte­res­t­ing landings in place whe­re you cer­tain­ly get to every day. Obvious­ly, you don’t go for long hikes on an island like Kie­per­tøya when the­re is fog in the area and you know the next polar bear isn’t too far away. You rather stay clo­se to the boats that you keep rea­dy on the beach, rea­dy for take-off at any time as nee­ded. And enjoy the beau­ty of a litt­le pen­in­su­la and lagoon on a litt­le, remo­te, wild arc­tic island. The­re is a dra­ma­tic sto­ry con­nec­ted this place (click here for more pic­tures and info about Kie­per­tøya).

Later we even mana­ged to make a rare landing at Kapp Zie­hen, the nor­the­ast cor­ner of Barent­søya. Also defi­ni­te­ly not an ever­y­day place. And it looks and is dif­fe­rent from Barent­søya and Edgeøya else­whe­re. It is more polar desert like, more clo­se­ly rela­ted to the bar­ren land of sou­thern Nord­aus­t­land, for exam­p­le in Vibe­buk­ta. That is no coin­ci­dence, that has to do with the geo­lo­gy.

Gal­lery – Kie­per­tøya & Kapp Zie­hen, 12th July 2023

