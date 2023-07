A day in Free­man­sund. A rather grey day, but that was not too bad. It does not real­ly mat­ter when you have seve­ral thousand kit­ty­wa­kes and seve­ral arc­tic foxes around you.

Or when you hike across the lush tun­dra in a wide val­ley. Admi­ring old wha­le­bo­nes and struc­tures such as ice wed­ges and wat­ching reinde­ers doing what they do.

In the evening, we set cour­se towards the south. It was get­ting time to get around the south cape.

Gal­lery – Free­man­sund: Barent­søya, 12. Juli 2023

