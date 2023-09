The day in Murch­ison­fjord was a bit grey. A good reason to visit places whe­re most of the fun doesn’t depend on pan­o­r­amic views. The old rese­arch sta­ti­on Kinn­vi­ka, for exam­p­le. Or the old Pomor cross on Kros­søya.

Pho­to gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait (1)

While things were going uphill wea­ther-wise, we could enjoy some of Hinlopen’s won­derful wild­life. Ten thou­sands of Brunich’s guil­l­emots at Alkef­jel­let. They are get­ting fewer now, many are alre­a­dy on their way towards south Green­land.

Also with the polar bears, we were lucky again …

Pho­to gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait (2)

