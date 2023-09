After the grey wea­ther of the last cou­ple of days it was a gre­at delight to see the sun and blue sky again: we got some gol­den days, two of which we spent in Wahl­enberg­fjord, on the west side of Nord­aus­t­land, or rather, in the heart of this magi­cal island (so this blog ent­ry is about two days. I have to catch up a litt­le bit).

So, gol­den days. Impec­ca­ble wea­ther. Haun­tingly beau­tiful land­scape. An unfor­gettable evening on an unknown beach and a long hike in the tun­dra and over the hills in inner­most Wahl­enberg­fjord, with rare views over a very silent like and wide ice caps.

Pho­to gal­lery – Wahl­enberg­fjord

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.