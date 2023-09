Ano­ther lucky wea­ther day! The wea­ther win­dow ope­ned up a litt­le bit more again, so we took the oppor­tu­ni­ty to ven­ture up north to Sjuøya­ne, the nor­t­her­most islands of Sval­bard. And yet again, talk of a hap­py com­bi­na­ti­on of right place and right time. A gol­den mor­ning on Phippsøya. And then under sail to Ros­søya, the very nor­t­hern­most island (if you want to call it an island) in this part of the Arc­tic.

Pho­to gal­lery – Sjuøya­ne: Phippsøya & Ros­søya

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.