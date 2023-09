It was time to move west again. A night of sai­ling took us into Wood­fjord. A won­derful sky with smooth, clear light abo­ve the wide, beau­tiful tun­dra and land­scape of Reins­dyr­flya and sur­roun­ding islands near Wors­leyne­set.

Later we went to Mus­ham­na, from the trap­per huts to the per­fect mir­ror images of land­scape in the shel­te­red lagoon.

Pho­to gal­lery – Wood­fjord: Wors­leyne­set & Mus­ham­na

