The mor­ning found us in Kross­fjord – at least accor­ding to modern navi­ga­tio­nal methods. Views out­side didn’t reve­al much about our whe­re­a­bouts. Fog down to sea level. In the end, we mana­ged to find a sui­ta­ble place for at least a short landing in Ebelt­oft­ham­na to have a look at the remains of the Ger­man wea­ther sta­ti­on of 1912-14.

After a brief visit to Fjor­ten­de Juli­breen, we deci­ded Ny-Åle­sund was the best place to be in this kind of wea­ther, fog and, in the after­noon, also rain.

Pho­to gal­lery – Kross­fjord & Kongsfjord

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.