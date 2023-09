On to the wes­tern north coast it was time to do some miles. A mor­ning in Lief­defjord. Sce­n­ery: gre­at. Wea­ther and light: gre­at. Stun­ning.

Of cour­se we could easi­ly have spent the who­le day the­re, or two or three … but we were deter­mi­ned to have a look at the legen­da­ry island of Mof­fen. Rather, to go ashore the­re, to be more pre­cise. And so we did in the evening. Also here: stun­ning!

Pho­to gal­lery: Lief­defjord & Mof­fen – 19th Sep­tem­ber 2023

