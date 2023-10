The “dri­ving licen­se issue” did and does still worry a lot of for­eign (non-Nor­we­gi­an) locals in Lon­gye­ar­by­en who need their dri­ving licen­se for work and pri­va­te life: for for­mal reasons, cer­tain non-Nor­we­gi­an dri­ving licen­ses are not reco­g­nis­ed, inclu­ding (but not limi­t­ed to) Thai and US-ame­ri­can dri­ving licen­ses. Both resi­dents and tou­rists are con­cer­ned. Visi­tors may, for exam­p­le, have a pro­blem if they wish to dri­ve a car or snow mobi­le.

Dri­ving a car in Lon­gye­ar­by­en: some may have to take a seat in the back.

Now the Sys­sel­mes­ter has announ­ced to extend a tem­po­ra­ry appr­oval of dri­ving licen­ses in ques­ti­on until March 31, 2024. Mean­while, Nor­we­gi­an aut­ho­ri­ties are try­ing to find a per­ma­nent solu­ti­on.