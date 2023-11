Kvæn­an­gen – that’s the place now for tho­se who dream about nor­t­hern lights and wha­les.

The best days are often tho­se that begin with low expec­ta­ti­ons. Clouds and wind. Litt­le chan­ces for a good wha­le­wat­ching expe­ri­ence and no chan­ce for nor­t­hern lights, one would think.

See what we then got … the pic­tures below will tell the sto­ry 🙂

