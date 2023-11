Today the sun was smi­ling – at least for tho­se almost 5 hours that it bothers to come up abo­ve the hori­zon. And it is get­ting less and less every day. But the twi­light hours are long and beau­tiful both in the mor­ning and in the after­noon.

Our quest for wha­les in Kvæn­an­gen was suc­cessful also today, except that we still lea­ve the orcas for tomor­row. But the who­le rest of it … hump­back wha­les, finn wha­les, they were all the­re!

And so was the nor­t­hern light in the evening. A Zodiac tour to the litt­le har­bour and pub on Spil­dra roun­ded the day off.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.