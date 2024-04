We star­ted this year’s sea­son “Arc­tic under sails” with SV Mean­der in Alta in north Nor­way! And we took “under sails” lite­ral­ly. The wea­ther was gre­at, with a fresh, cold bree­ze and the sun shi­ning from a blue sky.

Of cour­se it didn’t take long until the sails went up. What a start, under sail in Alta­fjord and Stjern­sund!

We finis­hed the day along­side in Øks­fjord with a litt­le walk around the bay or to the fro­zen lake.

