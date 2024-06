The days are full and beau­tiful, and the­re is not much time to wri­te. The wea­ther God is cle­ar­ly on our side. A litt­le bit of fog just added to the atmo­sphe­re, and then the sun came out in full sple­ndor in inner Raud­fjord. The ice was brea­king up in Ayerfjord, some­thing that cle­ar­ly bene­fit­ted bio­lo­gi­cal pro­duc­ti­vi­ty, and the table was laid for huge num­bers of Brünich’s guil­l­emots and seve­ral Min­ke wha­les.

Pho­to gal­lery – In Raud­fjord – 03rd June 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.