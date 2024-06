Waking up in Kross­fjord with flat calm water and mir­ror images is a pret­ty good way to start the day 🙂 alt­hough it is pain­ful­ly obvious here how dra­ma­ti­cal­ly the gla­ciers are retrea­ting, both smal­ler ones such as For­bes­breen and the migh­ty Lil­lie­höök­breen. Still, they are huge­ly impres­si­ve. A gre­at place!

Later, we got to see some Brünich’s guil­l­emots and even some puf­fins pret­ty clo­se-up in Fjor­ten­de Juli­buk­ta. Good stuff. Then we finis­hed the day in style in the har­bour of Ny-Åle­sund.

Gal­lery – In Kross­fjord – 05th June 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.