We enjoy­ed the day in Kongsfjord, whe­re we expec­ted the best wea­ther available. We didn’t reg­ret it!

Ossi­an Sars­fjel­let has some gre­at views over Kongsfjord, a mixed sea­bird colo­ny of Brünich’s guil­l­emots and kit­ti­wa­kes and last but not least an impres­si­ve spe­ci­es ran­ge of flowers, inclu­ding some rare ones such as arni­ca angusti­fo­lia.

Blom­strand­hal­vøya is one of Kongsfjord’s beau­tiful clas­sics, from the old marb­le mine of Ny Lon­don / Marb­le Island to the ele­va­ted parts such as Brat­lie­kol­len which has a sple­ndid pan­o­r­amic view of Kongsfjord.

Pho­to gal­lery – Kongsfjord: Ossi­an Sars­fjel­let & Blom­strand­hal­vøya – 03rd July 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.