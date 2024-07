After the par­ti­al­ly wea­ther-bea­ten last cou­ple of days, today was our day in Hin­lo­pen Strait. Alt­hough – it star­ted with can­cel­ling the hike that we had been loo­king for­ward to, on a small island in Wahl­enberg­fjord. Two polar bears on the even smal­ler neigh­bou­ring island!

So ins­tead of the hike, we got a won­derful wild­life obser­va­ti­on of a polar bear mother with her first-year cub who were wal­king across this litt­le island, lea­ving us with some unfor­gettable memo­ries!

Later, we got some more equal­ly unfor­gettable memo­ries at Alkef­jel­let, this huge colo­ny of Brünich’s guil­l­emots. Ama­zing!

Pho­to gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait – 10th July 2024

